A Binghamton City Court Judge is looking to get elected to a higher bench.



Republican Carol Cocchiola announced her candidacy on Friday for the new vacancy in Broome County Court.



Cocchiola has over 30 years of legal and courtroom experience including as a Senior Assistant District Attorney for Broome and an Assistant Attorney General for New York State.



The seat in Broome’s criminal court opened up last month when Cocchiola’s husband Kevin Dooley retired early from the bench.



In the meantime, she is already hearing cases in his courtroom as a substitute judge.



The election is in November.