BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Port Crane man will be spending the next two and a half years in prison.

56-year-old Robbie Williams admitted on September 9, 2021, he possessed over an eighth of an ounce of cocaine in the city of Binghamton. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force issued a search warrant for Williams and his 2013 Dodge Journey that he was driving along Main Street in the City. Narcotics were found on his person and in his vehicle alongside a scale and $1,876 in cash.

Williams has a prior felony conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree from 2018. He forfeited the recovered money and waived his right to appeal.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to send felons to State prison at double the State average,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.