ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endicott man was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered a variety of narcotics, over $600 in cash, and an illegal weapon in his home.

On August 1, The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a 127 Washington Avenue residence. Daniel Greaves, 47, was present at the home along with a 16-year-old female at the time of the search. During the investigation, the following items were located:

3.9 Grams of Cocaine

1.9 Grams of Methamphetamine

Tramadol Hydrochloride pill, a Schedule IV controlled substance

Scales, and packaging materials used for weighing, and packaging narcotics for sale

Mossberg Model 500A 12 Gauge Shotgun with a shortened barrel

$620.00 in US Currency

Greaves was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh degree

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Greaves was arraigned at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.