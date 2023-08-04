ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endicott man was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered a variety of narcotics, over $600 in cash, and an illegal weapon in his home.
On August 1, The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a 127 Washington Avenue residence. Daniel Greaves, 47, was present at the home along with a 16-year-old female at the time of the search. During the investigation, the following items were located:
- 3.9 Grams of Cocaine
- 1.9 Grams of Methamphetamine
- Tramadol Hydrochloride pill, a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Scales, and packaging materials used for weighing, and packaging narcotics for sale
- Mossberg Model 500A 12 Gauge Shotgun with a shortened barrel
- $620.00 in US Currency
Greaves was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh degree
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Greaves was arraigned at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.