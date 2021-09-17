Coburn Free Library holds ribbon cutting following renovations

OWEGO, NY – A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for a library in Owego.

The Coburn Free Library accessible annex actually opened up a few months ago, but thanks library construction grants, the Library’s Accessible Elevator Annex is now newly renovated and open.

New flooring was put in, along with new windows and an updated kitchenette.

Executive Director Meredith Gallaro says in addition to books, the library also offers job support, 1 on 1 counseling, job interview practice, print materials and much more.

“Because we have so many resources available, it is of the utmost importance that it is accessible to absolutely every person in our community because everyone means the world to us and we want everyone to be able to come in and see us,” says Gallaro.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s from 10 to 5.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4 and Saturday from 1 to 4.

For more information visit CoburnFreeLibrary.org.