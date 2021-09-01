Clothing donation sites in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – With the start of a new season, many people are cleaning our their closets and homes.

If you’re one of them, here are some places to take your used items instead of the dumpster.

Nearly New Shop: 100 Main Street, Binghamton

Southern Tier Volunteer Organization: Call 772-0067 for more information.

Volunteers of America: 320 Chenango Street, Binghamton

Broome County Council of Churches: 3 Otseningo Street, Binghamton

BC Urban League: 45-46 Carroll Street, Binghamton

Goodwill: 3701 Vestal Parkway, Vestal

Plato’s Closet: 1798 Vestal Parkway, Vestal

Once Upon a Child: 1708 Vestal Parkway, Vestal

Salvation Army: 5 Griswold Street, Binghamton and 311 Harrison Ave, Endicott

Thrifty Shopper: 1139 Front Street, Binghamton & 800 Hooper Road, Endwell