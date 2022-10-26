BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – State and federal officials are warning the public that they’re running out of time to upgrade their driver’s license if they still want to be able to fly.

A federal law requiring either a Real ID or an Enhanced Driver License for boarding a commercial airplane takes effect next May 3rd.

That includes domestic flights.

The other option is to use a passport, but a standard issue driver’s license will no longer be acceptable.

The law also requires people to apply for the Real ID or Enhance ID in person at a DMV office rather than online.

However, State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder says you can go online to find out which specific documents you’ll need in order to apply for the license.

Schroeder says, “It’s difficult sometimes. If you’re a woman especially with a name change, marriage or divorce, it is nearly impossible. You have to bring everything but the kitchen sink. We will tell you what you have to bring in, so that it’s one and done.”

Schroeder says a Real ID costs $12, unless you happen to be renewing your license, in which case it’s free.

The Enhanced Driver License has a $30 fee.

The Enhanced has the added benefit of substituting for a passport at the border with Canada, Mexico and when traveling to some Caribbean countries.

For more information, go to dmv.ny.gov/realID