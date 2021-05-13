Climate Leadership and Community Projection Act

ALBANY, NY – New York Assemblymembers are looking at how the state’s major law to decrease greenhouse gas emissions is being implemented.

Lawmakers held a hearing today on the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

As NewsChannel 34s, Corina Cappabianca has more on that and, and other green initiatives.

The CLCPA passed through the legislature in 2019. And despite the ongoing pandemic, state officials say “great progress” has been made over the past 18 months since the Governor signed off on it.

((Basil Seggos, NYS DEC Commissioner)) As co-chair of the Climate Action Council I can announce we’re on track to achieve the critical milestones established in the CLCPA.

Some CLCPA goals are to have an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.

Doreen Harris with the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority says several projects are in the works.

((Doreen Harris, NYS Energy Research & Development Authority President & CEO))

New York now has a large-scale renewable energy pipeline comprised of nearly 100 solar, land-based wind and offshore wind projects that will add nearly 11,000 megawatts of clean power to the grid, enough to power over 5 million homes.

There have also been discussions this session about legislation to create a carbon tax.

That effort has been fought by Republicans who say it would be too costly.

Meanwhile there’s a federal push from the Biden Administration to make green investments through the proposed American Jobs Plan.

United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says it would strengthen the electric grid and create a network of half-a-million EV chargers.

((Marty Walsh, US Labor Secretary)) The life on the battery of electric vehicles is getting longer… I think having the infrastructure in this country so people can truly travel the entire country is going to be important.

Yesterday progressive lawmakers in Albany called for the passage of a bill to expand electric vehicle accessibility.