Environmentalists are counting on Democrats in Washington to get climate change policy across the finish line before the midterm elections.

As NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin shows us, President Biden is vowing to make the effort a top priority.

“We have to act now.”

Collin O’Mara, the president of the National Wildlife Federation says he wants Congress to pass key environmental protections before President Biden’s first State of the Union address this March.

“We can’t afford not to act… This isn’t theoretical we’re not talking polar bears we’re talking about fires and floods and hurricanes,” says O’Mara.

O’Mara says he has renewed faith transformative energy policies can make it to the President’s desk.

And there may be reason for hope.

Earlier this month, previous democratic hold out West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said making a deal on climate change would be “”much easier than anything else.”

Last week the President said he expects Congress to break up his package in order to get key issues lik climate policy passed.

But the next day, speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted the Build Back Better Plan should remain largely intact.

“Maybe more limited but more significant,” says Pelosi.

“I’m deeply concerned,” says Illinois Democrat Sean Casten.

Casten says he remains skeptical Senator Manchin will back aggressive climate proposals.

“Fool me once shame on you, fool me 15 times shame on me, we thought we had a deal,” says Casten.

Speaker Pelosi insists strong climate policy remains a top priority as Democrats negotiate a path forward.