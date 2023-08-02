BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A family friendly event is celebrating the natural beauty of Broome County in order to inspire members of the community to take action against climate change.

Binghamton 2 Degrees, an arts and music festival, will take place in Confluence Park on August 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature live music, local artists, food trucks, and family-oriented activities aimed to educate the community on the effects of climate change. Attendees will be able to participate in various art projects such as mural painting, writing workshops, and storytelling, to show their support in the fight for planetary health. The culmination of the festival will be a communal painting at Confluence Park, symbolizing the public’s future vision of Greater Binghamton.

“We use art to ask: ‘What will Binghamton look like under two degrees of warming, and what can we do now to prepare?’” wrote the organizers. “Our purpose is broad, encompassing artwork that explores connections between the natural environment, human communities, and the impact of our actions on planetary health.”

There will be entertainment from local writers Joe Weil, Mercia Kandukira, and Dante DiStefano. Music will be provided by The Vollmers featuring Claire Bryne and Joe Kollar of Driftwood, Sun Dogs, and Caviar & Grits. There will also be performances from I Love You Little Flower, The Lion in Tweed with Jesse Struck, and Katherine McCarty. Guests will be able to experience live paintings from a variety of artists such as Anna Warfield, Claire Trasorras, Jackson Galati, JUST henna, Lori Farist, MadMarkArt, Miles McNulty, Petra, and Victor Lay.

Binghamton 2 Degrees is sponsored by Binghamton University, the Roberson Museum, and the Broome County Arts Council. Parking will be available at the Binghamton University Downtown Center and at the Roberson Museum. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Roberson.

For more information, visit binghamton2degrees.com.