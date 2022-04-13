BINGHAMTON, NY – Residents and businesses had an opportunity to weigh in on New York’s plan to dramatically cut its greenhouse emissions.

A Statewide Scoping Plan was released in December by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The drafted plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent.

Those in support of the Scoping Plan understand the extensive infrastructure currently in place for fossil fuels; however, believe that switching to clean energy is more important than maintaining those assets.

Several speakers also acknowledged the dangers associated with fossil fuels.

Health risks such as heart disease, lung cancer, emphysema, asthma, and pneumonia.

“When I was a kid in the 70’s, we were properly brainwashed that smoking was bad for us. We need to have something on that scale that reaches that far down into the age group to make people aware of the huge opportunities for jobs but also the dangers that people know less about,” says Flint.

Those opposing the Scoping Plan describe the importance of affordable energy and living for N-Y-S residents.

The Draft estimates that consumers would pay between 20-50 thousand dollars to convert their natural gas appliances into electric.

Mina Hoblitz of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce expresses concern regarding businesses operating under the new Scoping Plan.

“We believe that these mandates are going to be prohibitively expensive and will force business owners to leave New York. We understand how the costs associated with this plan will impact our businesses, therefor, we strongly appose any proposals that would drive employers out of our community,” says Hoblitz.

If you are unable to attend the hearings in person, online comments can be submitted via email through June 10th, 2022 at scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov. or through an online public form which can be found here.