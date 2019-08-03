Clear the Shelters at the 2019 Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally

CAIRO (AP) — The African Union envoy to Sudan said Saturday the pro-democracy movement and the ruling military council have finalized a power-sharing agreement.

Mohammed el-Hassan Lebatt said the two sides have agreed on a constitutional declaration outlining the division of power for a three-year transition to elections. He did not provide further details or say when the agreement would be signed. Sudan's state-run SUNA news agency quoted protest leader Omar al-Dagir as saying the agreement would be signed Sunday.