Clear the Shelters at the 2019 Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally

News

by: Eoin Gallagher

Posted: / Updated:

NBC is sponsoring the fifth annual Clear the Shelters initiative, raising awareness of local adoption agencies in need. NewsChannel 34’s Eoin Gallagher is joined by Kim Broderick, Fundraising Coordinator at the Broome County Humane Society.

