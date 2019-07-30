Clear the Shelters: Animal Care Council

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Animal Care Council is a non-profit animal shelter located at 131 Washington Avenue in Endicott.

The organization takes in homeless cats along with offering low cost spay or neutering services along with vaccinations.

Right now, they only take in cats having around 40 in their care at the moment.

Shelter Volunteer Denise Morsch says their focus is helping find cats in need find their forever homes.

“We take in animals that don’t have anywhere to go and animals that are dropped off at the doorstep and stuff like that. Along with animals that people can’t keep anymore and we try to make a better life for them,” she said.

The Animal Care Council is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The center runs on donations and volunteers.

Those looking to adopt or to help the shelter can visit http://animalcarecouncil.org.