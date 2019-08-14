Clean Sweep program completes 100 projects

TOWN OF CHENANGO – Some local folks on public assistance have been learning some job skills while helping to make our area more attractive.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a news conference today along the off ramp of Interstate 81 in the Town of Chenango.

He was highlighting the success of the county’s new Clean Sweep program.

Since its inception in March, small groups of people receiving Department of Social Services benefits have been fulfilling their mandated work requirements by doing small projects for local municipalities and non-profits.

That includes sprucing up the flower bed that surrounds the Welcome to Chenango sign near Upper Front Street.

Program Coordinator and Job Coach John Mitchell says the participants learn to follow direction, interact with others and receive a great sense of accomplishment.

“It’s strict, intense case management. We’re hoping to gain the most out of our clients. And we hope that we can have an effect on them to where they understand what it’s like to become self-sufficient again,” Job Coach John Mitchell said.

“It was a pleasure working with them. My own Public Works Department was proud to be a part of it and to assist them and come by with tools and such because they knew they would quality work from these people. And also that it would reflect well on them. So, it was a win-win for Chenango all the way around,” said Chenango Supervisor Jo Ann Klenovic.

The Clean Sweep crew also cares for the flowers around the Town Hall sign.

The crew fluctuates between three and five members and works 9:00 am to noon Monday through Thursday.

They’ve also completed jobs for VINES, the Broome County Urban League, the Village of Port Dickinson and the Broome County Public Library.