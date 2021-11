BINGHAMTON, NY – It was a clean sweep for Republicans across all contested races in Broome County on Election Day.

Family Court Judge candidates Brett Noonan and Veronica Gorman easily defeated their Democratic opponents, winning by margins of 3 to 4 thousand votes.

And Republican County Clerk Joe Mihalko won re-election in a landslide, capturing 62 percent of the vote.

Republicans also won contested seats on the Vestal Town Board and Endicott Board of Trustees.