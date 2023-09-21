BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Binghamton’s first ever clean energy career fair will take place next week to bolster the over 10,000 jobs that are expected to pop up in the next decade.

The region’s first ever Clean Energy Careers Summit and Job Fair is being hosted by the Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, commonly known as NEST, on September 27 at the Double Tree Hotel in Downtown Binghamton.

Local energy employers will be taking resumes and inquiries for new hires, and there will be paneled discussions with local leaders, and breakout groups to share with one another.

Adam Flint is the Director of Clean Energy Programs at NEST and says that the energy market needs the skills of every industry, from graphic designers to salespeople.

“We need people who have high school degrees, who have advanced degrees, and everything in between. There’s such a need in the trades right now that a lot of employers are simply looking for somebody who has good job skills, going to show up on time and so forth. All the way up to, we need scientists for the new battery giga-factory in Endicott,” said Flint.

The summit will focus on the challenges and solutions to development the green energy workforce, and breakthrough technologies.

The summit will take place from 11 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. and then the job fair will begin at 4 and run till 6:30 p.m.

To find out more, visit greaterbinghamtongreenjobs.org