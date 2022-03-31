WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Clayton is set to appear in court next month following an incident at the Ulta store in Watertown.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on March 25, 2022, Deputies were called to the Ulta Beauty store located at 21835 Towne Center Drive in Watertown for a reported shoplifting.

Deputies identified the suspect of the shoplifting as 30-year-old Peter R. Lagrow of Clayton and said he stole $239.19 of merchandise from the store.

He was then arrested on offenses of Shoplifting, Flight and Escape, 4 counts of Traffic offenses. He is scheduled to appear in Watertown Town Court for these offenses on April 19.

Lagrow was also arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny, which is a Misdemeanor and is set to appear in Watertown City Court on April 18.