22ND DISTRICT – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is touting her accomplishments after two months back in office.

Tenney says she has introduced 5 bills and co-sponsored 69 others.

One bill she backed has been signed into law while 4 others have passed the House.

Her staff has assisted 275 constituents while answers thousands of phone calls, emails and letters.

And Tenney has held a dozen roundtable discussions and engaged more than 90 businesses across New York’s 22nd Congressional District.