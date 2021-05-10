Claudia Tenney working with former President Donald Trump on election reform

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney says she’s working with former President Donald Trump to fight for election reforms.

Tenney cites the problems with her own election for proof that the system needs fixing.

The Republican had to wait nearly 100 days for her victory over Democrat Anthony Brindisi to be certified.

Besides being incredibly close, the ballot counting was fraught with problems due to improper handling of absentee and affidavit ballots, especially in Oneida County.

Tenney supports voter identification and signature verification requirements to combat alleged fraud.

And she opposes same day voter registration saying it could lead to the sort of confusion and mistakes that plagued the boards of election during her race.

Critics call those measures voter suppression.