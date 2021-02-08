Claudia Tenney wins race for the 22nd District

After nearly 100 days, the lone remaining empty House seat has finally been filled.

Earlier this afternoon, Republican Claudia Tenney’s victory in the 22nd District race, a 109 vote margin, was certified by the State Board of Elections unanimously, 4-0.

Shortly after, Democrat Anthony Brindisi conceded the race, releasing a statement saying he called Tenney to congratulate her and offered help to make the transition process smooth.

After being first elected in 2016, Tenney will re-join Congress after losing to Brindisi in the 2018 race.

Tenney says that while the Democrats may control the House, she is optimistic they can reach across the aisle and do what’s best for the state and the country.

“I think we can work together. I’m really hoping that some of my Democratic friends from my freshman class back in the 115th Congress, we can go back to our commitments of civility and really bring our nation to another level. We really need that right now. I just really want to bring some relief back to our communities,” says Tenney.

After Brindisi released his message, Tenney tweeted out that she appreciated his call and that she looked forward to working with him to complete the transition process.