ALBANY, NY – Representative Claudia Tenney has some harsh words for the people responsible for determining the boundaries of her congressional district.

The Republican issued a statement blasting the Democrats on the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission for declaring an impasse today.

Republicans and Democrats on the committee failed to agree on a new set of maps after each released competing versions last year.

In both versions, Tenney’s home base of Utica was severed from Greater Binghamton.

The bipartisan commission was established by voters in 2014 as a means to ending partisan gerrymandering.

It was supposed to draw lines for congressional, state assembly and state senate districts based on data from the 2020 Census.

Neither map received a majority of votes so both are being sent for consideration to the state legislature which is dominated by Democrats.