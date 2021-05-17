Claudia Tenney to hold virtual town hall

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is holding her second virtual town hall since returning to Washington this year.
Tenney will answer questions from constituents online tomorrow evening at 6:30.
To register for the event, go to Tenney.house.gov/RSVP.
