Claudia Tenney to hold virtual town hall

by: NC 34 Staff

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is holding her second virtual town hall since returning to Washington this year.

Tenney will answer questions from constituents online tomorrow evening at 6:30.

To register for the event, go to Tenney.house.gov/RSVP.

