Claudia Tenney to hold tele-town hall

by: NC 34 Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is planning to hear directly from her constituents this week, over the phone.

The Republican representative has scheduled another tele-town hall for Wednesday evening from 6 to 7.

Tenney says it’s an opportunity for participants to hear from her, ask questions and provide feedback through a poll.

To register, call 202-225-3665 or go to Tenney.House.gov/RSVP.

The start time is subject to change based on the voting schedule in the House of Representatives

