Claudia Tenney sworn in

Greater Binghamton finally has a representative in the 117th Congress of the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered the oath of office to Republican Claudia Tenney this morning inside the nation’s capitol.

Tenney’s victory was certified on Monday, nearly 100 days after the election, following a court battle that turned up many irregularities in how the 8 county boards of elections within New York’s 22nd

Congressional District handled voter registrations and paper ballots.

In the end, Tenney defeated Democrat Anthony Brindisi by a 109 vote margin.

This is her second stint in Congress having also served in 2017 and 2018.