Claudia Tenney supports resolution reaffirming rights of concerned parents

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, along with Congressman Darrel Issa, is introducing a new resolution to assist parents in playing a role in their children’s education.

The resolution reiterates support for the First Amendment.

“The recent weaponization of the Department of Justice against concerned parents is alarming and strikes at the heart of our constitutional rights and protections. Parents should always be able to play a role in their child’s education and attempts to reduce parental participation or silence parents from expressing their concerns are wrong and un-American. I’m honored to introduce this resolution to stand with parents across America who are speaking out against the political indoctrination of our children,” says Tenney.