BINGHAMTON, NY – Claudia Tenney is responding to the rally held outside her office downtown, yesterday.

Activists are asking Tenney to embrace the Third Reconstruction Resolution, saying that it could help end poverty and low wages.

Tenney responds saying she is fighting everyday to restore the American Dream for families throughout the Southern Tier.

She says as a single mother who raised her son in Upstate New York, she will always advocate for hardworking New York families.