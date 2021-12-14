ALBANY, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney took to the House floor last week to cheer on the successes of 3 high school football teams from her district.

Tenney read into the record the accomplishments of the Tioga Tigers, Chenango Forks Blue Devils and Maine-Endwell Spartans who each won state football championships this year.

Tioga captured the class D crown finishing 12 and 0.

Chenango Forks won the C class by shutting out Schuylerville in a rematch of the 2019 championship game.

And Maine-Endwell is the class B champ following a come-from-behind victory over Pleasantville.

“One state, twenty-seven Congressional Representatives, five championship divisions, and New York State’s 22nd District took home the trophies in three of four divisions we competed in. Congratulations to all teams in the 22nd District,” says Tenney.

The championship games were played inside the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on December 3rd and 4th.