Claudia Tenney holds virtual town hall

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is holding an online town hall tomorrow evening to hear from her constituents.

Tenney has scheduled the virtual town hall at 6:30 P-M tomorrow, although that time is subject to change based on the voting schedule of the House of Representatives.

To register, go to Tenney.House.gov/RSVP and enter your name, email address and phone number and you’ll receive a confirmation email with log-in instructions tomorrow morning.

At the start of her previous term in office in 2017, Tenney was dogged by critics for not holding in-person town halls in her district.

