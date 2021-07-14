Claudia Tenney holds infrastructure roundtable

MARATHON, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is looking at ways the federal government can help municipalities with their infrastructure costs, specifically those associated with water.

Tenney held a roundtable with local and state officials in Marathon yesterday to discuss the water infrastructure needs in Upstate New York.

The Village of Marathon requested 600 thousand dollars in federal funding to repair a broken water line.

This is to help ensure that the community has access to clean drinking water.

Tenney announced that the House of Appropriations Committee has provided initial approval for the funding..

Tenney says that infrastructure is a major issue in Washington right now.

“With New York being such a old state and an original colony, we have so much infrastructure that needs to be rebuilt. We have abundant wonderful water supply, but we need the infrastructure to maintain it and keep it clean and provide it to our residents,” says Tenney.

This is the first year the House of Representatives launched a community project funding initiative.

This allows Members of Congress to request specified projects that will only benefit local communities.

Tenney says she is committed to ensuring New York tax dollars are reinvested back into New York communities.