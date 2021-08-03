Claudia Tenney: Cuomo must resign and face immediate prosecution

NEW YORK – Claudia Tenney released a statement following the recent investigation into Cuomo.

“Attorney General Letitia James’ report is damning and deeply disturbing. Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed young women and then created a culture of fear and intimidation to cover it up. He abused his position, broke the law, and betrayed the trust of New Yorkers. He must resign and be prosecuted immediately. We cannot have a two-tiered justice system in America, which is why his reign of criminal corruption must come to end.

“I’ve been fighting to hold Cuomo accountable since 2014, when I first called for him to resign after he abused the Moreland Commission. He used it to attack his political opponents, then disbanded it when his own corrupt actions come under the microscope. Cuomo has ruled New York like a petty dictator for more than a decade. He’s killed our state’s economy and crushed opportunity across upstate New York for families and small businesses. His negligent policies and criminal coverup also led to the deaths of thousands of seniors. Enough is enough.

“New Yorkers also deserve to know who in his inner circle of thugs knew about his behavior, aided his predatory actions, and helped him cover it up. Cuomo’s coconspirators are just as complicit. They must also be held accountable.”