Claudia Tenney claims victory though election is not yet certified

Another virtual hearing is planned in State Supreme Court tomorrow as Anthony Brindisi’s legal team seeks to ward off certification of a victory by Claudia Tenney.

That hasn’t stopped Tenney’s team from declaring victory.

She holds a 123 vote lead after the final ballots were canvassed on Monday.

However, Justice Scott DelConte issued a stay on the certification of the results out of Oneida County after Brindisi indicated that he planned to appeal.

Republican Tenney, who represented the district in 2017 and 2018 when the GOP controlled the House, says it will be a different Congress this time around, but her approach will be the same.

“My mission is to do exactly what I did when I served in the 115th Congress, which is to advocate for this district as zealously and aggressively as I did in the past, and I always have. And I will continue to do that every way that I can help this district and everyone in this district,” says Tenney.