Claudia Tenney certified winner in the 22nd District

94 days after the election, there is finally a winner in New York’s 22nd Congressional race.

Republican Claudia Tenney will be certified as the victor and return to Washington D-C.

State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte refused a request from Democrat Anthony Brindisi to keep the election unofficial while his legal team appeals some of the judge’s rulings regarding contested ballots.

Tenney, who narrowly lost to Brindisi in 2018, served one term in Congress during 2017 and 2018.

The 22nd district has been without a representative since Brindisi’s term expired at the end of 2020.

Brindisi still plans to pursue his appeals.