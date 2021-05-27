Claudia Tenney announces plan to support law enforcement

BINGHAMTON, NY -Congresswoman Claudia Tenney met with local police officials today to discuss ways to support law enforcement.

Tenney says this past year, police officers have faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and numerous violent crimes.

In 2020, 264 officers died in the line of duty, and so far in 2021, 49 officers have died.

Local police chiefs shard their concerns and what they would like to see change with Tenney.

She says her priorities are to support law enforcement and bring communities back together.

“We want to make sure that our communities are safer and we want our police to be informed and well equipped to handle the new issues that are coming up. A lot happened in the pandemic, it seems to be as they indicated that this mental health issue is a problem and they need more resources to help people out who are vulnerable or experiencing episodes of mental health,” says Tenney.

The chiefs say recruitment has also been a major challenge.

Tenney says she support multiple bills in Congress including Keeping Illegal Fire Arms off the Street, Boosting Community-Based Policing and Backing the Blue.