Claudia Tenney announces 2020 Candidacy for New York’s 22nd Congressional District

From Claudia Tenney for Congress:

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Today, Claudia Tenney announces her candidacy for Congress in New York’s 22nd congressional district.

Tenney’s entry into the race sets up a rematch against Rep. Anthony Brindisi in a district President Trump won by 15.5% in 2016.



“Upstate New York deserves a representative who will fight for their values in Congress, someone who will work to deliver actual results, not resistance. Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Brindisi and democrats in Congress are not interested in governing, they simply want to resist the President’s agenda. Anthony Brindisi’s voting record is clear, he votes with President Trump less often than even Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – that is not the voting record our district wants or deserves,” Tenney said.



“I am proud to call Upstate New York home. I was born and raised in the district, my grandparents started their business here, and it is where I raised my son Trey as a single mother.

I raised Trey with the same Upstate values my parents taught me and today he serves our country as a Marine.



I am running for Congress because we can no longer sit idly by and watch as Anthony Brindisi and Washington Democrats erase the gains we made with a Republican majority.

As a small business owner, I know what it means to roll up my sleeves and get the job done.

This do-nothing Congress is simply not delivering for the American people or this district. It’s time we sent a strong advocate to Congress who is focused on real results, not a politician who is ineffective and who tests the political winds before acting on behalf of our region.

We need someone in Congress who will stand up and fight for our home every day and that is what I will do if elected to Congress,” Tenney said.



Claudia Tenney is a single mother, attorney, small business owner, and advocate for Upstate New York. Claudia graduated from Colgate University and the Taft College of Law at the University of Cincinnati.

She is a co-owner of Mid-York Press, Inc., a commercial printing and manufacturing firm started by her grandfather in 1946.

She served the region and much of the 22nd Congressional District for six years in the New York State Assembly and was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2016 where she served one term.

The district includes all, or parts of, eight counties from the Southern Tier to Central New York.



For additional questions or interview requests, please email press@claudiaforcongress.com.

Republicans and Democrats, from the Southern Tier to the Mohawk Valley, all across Central New York… people get up every day and fight:

For their families. For their jobs… at factories and farms, schools and storefronts, patrol cars and delivery trucks.



That’s who I’ll fight for in Congress:



Cortland, not K Street.

Binghamton, not Brooklyn.

Little Falls, not big corporations.

The Mohawk Valley, not Silicon Valley.



I’m Claudia Tenney. This is home. And that’s worth fighting for.



