Claudia Tenney and Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce hold virtual roundtable

BINGHAMTON, NY- Congresswoman Claudia Tenney took some time to speak with members of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce today.

The round table discussion was part of Tenney’s Small Business Outreach Tour.

Tenney also serves on the House of Representative’s Small Business Committee, and her family owns a small business in the state.

Those involved in small businesses around the community had a chance to ask Tenney about issues on their minds, like recreational marijuana, economic recovery, unemployment issues and more.

Tenney says a lot of the focus should be aimed at building small businesses.

“Growing 500 small businesses by 2 or 3 jobs, you know, that’s a lot of jobs in the end, instead of bringing in one big, massive company that’s not going to grow. We want to keep the steady growth going,” says Tenney.

Tenney adds that 94% of employers in the 22nd District are small businesses.