Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi to debate Monday night

UTICA, NY – NewsChannel 34 is hosting one of only 4 debates agreed to by the candidates in this year’s most fiercely contested local race.

Nexstar Media stations in Binghamton, Utica and Syracuse will hold a live televised debate Monday evening between Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his Republican challenger Claudia Tenney.

Our Jim Ehmke will join our colleagues Dan Cummings of WSYR and Thomas Fleming of WUTR in seeking the answers you want to hear.

Tune in Monday at 7 P-M on WBGH NBC-5 for the one hour debate.