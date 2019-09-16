Claudette Newman announces Supreme Court run

GILBERTSVILLE N.Y -A Gilberstville attorney who has spent 19 years working for New York State Supreme Court Justices says she’s ready to sit on the bench.

The Honorable Claudette Newman is one of two Democrats running for three openings in the Supreme Court’s 6th Judicial District.

The trial court handles civil suits, surrogate court and divorce court and can even hear criminal matters.

Newman worked for retired judge Kevin Dowd as both a court attorney and a principal law clerk during his time as Chenango County Judge and a Supreme Court Justice.

And she worked for three other justices after Dowd retired.

She currently is the Court Attorney for Chenango County Judge Frank Revoir.

And Newman has been the Town Justice for the Town of Butternuts since 2012.

“I have the most experience in Supreme Court of any of the candidates. 19 years working exclusively in Supreme Court. But then you add to that the combination that I’ve actually been a judge and I’ve had to make hard decisions. Supreme Court is not where you should be learning how to be a judge. You should have already had to make those hard decisions,” says Newman.

Dowd, a Republican, has written an endorsement letter for Newman calling her the most qualified candidate.

Newman grew up in Bainbridge and has lived in Gilbertsville for the past 30 years.

The Democrats also nominated Pete Charnetsky while the Republicans selected Oliver Blaise, Chris Baker, and Mark Masler as their candidates.

The election is November 5th.