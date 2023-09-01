JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Civil Air Patrol recently granted Congressman Marc Molinaro membership to the Congressional Squadron.

The Congressional Squadron is a non-partisan, volunteer membership made up of Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and aviation professionals. The squadron supports emergency operations, youth development, and support for schools and teachers.

“Thank you to Colonel Jones, Lieutenant Colonel Birt, and the NY Civil Air Patrol for inducting me into the Congressional Squadron. For more than eight decades the Civil Air Patrol has supported emergency operations across New York State while teaching students about aviation, community service, and hard work. I’m proud to be among your ranks,” said Molinaro.

Molinaro was presented his membership certificate and ID by Lieutenant Colonel Franklin Birt, New York Wing’s Government Relations Advisor, on behalf of Colonel John Jones, Commander New York Wing. Cadets from the Greater Binghamton Airport’s Southern Tier Cadet Squadron provided a color guard for the event.

“NY Wing is proud to welcome Rep. Molinaro to CAP’s Congressional Squadron. We are thankful for his support, and for the support of the entire Congressional Squadron. CAP is a vital program of national interest,” said Jones.

After the presentation ceremony, Molinaro participated in a familiarization flight in a CAP aircraft over a portion of New York’s 19th Congressional District.