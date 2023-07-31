BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Civil Air Patrol members from the New York Wing are working to keep the public safe during this year’s Spiedie Festival and Balloon Rally.

Cadets aged 12 and up will be assisting with safety precautions around the hot air balloons during launches and night glows as well as helping people at the crosswalks throughout the park. A Civil Air Patrol Hot Air Balloon from Indiana will also be participating in this year’s balloon rally, giving cadets a chance for Orientation Flights throughout the fest. Civil Air Patrol will also have an information booth for anyone interested in learning more about the program.

Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization that promotes general aviation and assists in youth development and aerospace education. Founded in 1941, it later was established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.