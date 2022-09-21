BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shut down the site of Monday’s shooting that sent a 26 year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Binghamton Police responded to 314 Prospect Street, just a block or so away from Woodrow Wilson Elementary, at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police arrested 48 year-old Franklin Smalls and charged him with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The house has a number of open windows, a boarded up front door and the property is strewn with trash.