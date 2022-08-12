BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton is looking to secure $10 million in state funding to help revitalize one of its historic commercial corridors.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced yesterday a plan to apply for a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant on behalf of the Clinton Street business district.

The city has launched an online survey to get resident and business owner feedback on what sort of priorities they would have as Binghamton prepares its application.

Kraham said that the funding could be used for streetscape improvements, facade work and to leverage private investment in housing or non-profit services.

“We have historic buildings that have the opportunity for mixed use with commercial space on the ground floor, residential space above,” said Kraham. “This is the extension of downtown Binghamton. We’re right around the corner, across the river from downtown. I want this to be the next hot location for investors, for young families, for people to want to be.”

Kraham said that Clinton Street already has some good anchor businesses and non-profits such as Milk + Ice, De Colores, Parlor City Vegan, Robot City Games, Park Outdoor, the Boys and Girls Club and the First Ward Action Council.

A public workshop to gather more stakeholder input is scheduled for Wednesday September 14th at 6 p.m. at the First Ward Senior Center.

You can find a link to the online survey here.

The deadline for the survey is the end of the month. Binghamton plans to submit its application in September.