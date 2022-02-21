NORWICH, NY – The City of Norwich is looking to revitalize its downtown area.

The City is holding an open call for project proposal meeting over Zoom.

All members of the public are invited to come and learn about the open call, as well as learn how to access, complete and submit their projects.

All entries will be considered by the Norwich DRI Local Planning Committee.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at 6pm.

You can join the Zoom here, with ID 839 4470 1591, passcode 371971. Or call in at 1-646-876-9923.