ITHACA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Ithaca has its new Chief of Police.

Mayor Laura Lewis’ office announced Monday the selection of Lieutenant Thomas Kelly, an officer with over two decades of experience serving for the Schenectady Police Department as the new Chief of Ithaca Police.

Lt. Kelly started as a Patrol Officer for SPD, and was promoted to Sergeant, Detective Lt., and Patrol Lt. throughout his career.

In his most recent role, Lt. Kelly ensured subordinate staff was complying with department regulations and policies , responded to local safety needs and monitored the development and training for assigned staff. In his days as Detective Lt., he introduced new tactics in homicide investigations and partnered with state-wide agencies in crime investigations.

Lt. Kelly is a University of Albany graduate with a Masters of Public Administration as well as a degree from the FBI National Academy and a Certificate in Cyber/Computer Forensics from the University of Louisville.

Kelly is set to begin his work as Chief of Police on Dec. 18 of this year, taking over for Acting Chief Ted Schwartz who will return to his role as Lt. of Investigation for IPD. Schwartz was thanked for his service as Acting Chief by Mayor Lewis in a press release.