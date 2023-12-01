BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton has announced its winter parking rules for the 2023/2024 season.

Mayor Jared Kraham is reminding residents that winter alternate side parking rules will begin on December 1 and will remain in effect until March 15, 2024.

“Binghamton’s alternate side parking policy allows City snowplow drivers to safely and efficiently clear the streets during winter weather. With winter parking rules returning this week, residents are reminded that police will be actively enforcing parking laws and ticketing violators,” said Kraham.

During major snowfall, residents are strongly encouraged to move their vehicles off of the streets and into driveways or parking lots as the city assists with snow removal efforts.

The City’s alternate side parking policy includes the following guidelines:

On even calendar days, park on the even side of the street until 5 p.m.

On odd calendar days, park on the odd side of the street until 5 p.m.

The change in parking occurs each day at 5 p.m. For example, since December 2 is an even day, vehicles must be moved to the odd side of the street at 5 p.m. Residents should think, “Park for tomorrow.”

Rules are in effect 24 hours per day.

Alternate side parking rules apply to all City streets, including those with parking on only one side, except for those areas explicitly exempt in the list below.

Streets with no parking on both sides of the street remain no parking zones on both sides of the street. In these cases, alternate side parking does not apply.

The following areas are exempt from alternate side parking rules:

All Kiosk Parking

Alfred Street — Between Grand and Lookout Streets

Clinton Street — Between Glenwood Avenue and Jarvis Street

Conklin Avenue — Between South Washington Street and the State Street Bridge off-ramp

Court Street — Between the Court Street Bridge and Fayette Street

Crandall Street — Between Clinton Street and the dead-end

Delavan Avenue — Between Iva Avenue and the dead-end to the northeast

Fayette Street — Between Court Street and Susquehanna Street

Florence Avenue — Between Eaton Place and Leroy Street

Front Street — Between Riverside Drive and Leroy Street

Harrison Street — Between Matthews Street and West End Avenue

Judson Avenue — Between Lorraine Avenue and Glenwood Avenue

King Avenue — Between St. John Avenue and Walnut Street

Lookout Street — Between Telegraph Street and Alfred Street

Lourdes Road — Between Riverside Drive and the dead-end to the north

McDonald Avenue — Between Front Street and Front Street

Minerva Avenue — Between Grand Boulevard and Schubert Street

Mitchell Avenue — Between Vestal Avenue and Morris Street

Oak Street — Between Gaines Street and Prospect Street

Park Avenue — Between Vestal Avenue and Morris Street

Park Street — Between Schubert Street and Harrison Street

Prospect Street — Between Front Street and Glenwood Avenue

Ronan Street — Between Baxter Street and Prospect Street (odd side only)

Seminary Avenue — Between Chestnut Street and Laurel Avenue

West Street — Between Clinton Street and Phelps Street

For questions, residents should contact the Binghamton Police Traffic Division at (607) 772-7095.