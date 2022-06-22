BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – If you have old and un-used electronics that you’ve been wanting to get rid of, this Saturday is a great opportunity.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the City of Binghamton will offer a free electronics drop-off day this Saturday at the Department of Public Works Garage at 17 Broad Street.



New York State requires residents to recycle electronic waste; as a result, many devices cannot be collected curbside along with garbage.



On Saturday, City residents are permitted to drop off the following items for recycling, televisions, monitors, computers, laptops, printers, fax machines, cell hones, radios, stereos, V-C-R players, G-P-S units, and gaming consoles.



The free drop-off event requires proof of residency in the City of Binghamton.

All of the items will be packaged and transported off-site for proper recycling.



To dispose of larger appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, residents can call The Department of Public Works dispatch number at 772-7020 to schedule a curbside pickup.