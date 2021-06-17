City of Binghamton to start work on improvements to the Washington Street pedestrian mall

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David has announced the start of construction on a long debated upgrade to downtown Washington Street.

The pedestrian mall outside of the MetroCenter will be undergoing some renovations including landscaping, lighting, decorative pavers and streetscape features.

The project comes as part of the City’s plan to grow small businesses and the arts, supported by a 1 point 7 million dollar grant from the Empire State Development Greater Binghamton Fund.

The future of the area has been the source of controversy over the years.

David abandoned previous plans to install some parking spaces at the request of downtown businesses.

The renovations are expected to be complete this fall.