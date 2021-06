BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David is cautioning residents to think twice before setting off illegal fireworks in Binghamton.

David says police will be cracking down on the use of pyrotechnics now through the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Since April 1st, Binghamton Police have responded to 55 fireworks complaints.

David says fireworks are not only a public nuisance and a drain on police resources, but can also start fires and injure children.

Endicott Police also issued a similar warning.