BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the City of Binghamton, Glenwood Avenue, between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, will be closed beginning on September 6th for the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project.

The project is expected to be completed by December, but it is weather dependent.

There will be detours in place on Clinton, Mygatt, and Prospect Streets.

The street will still remain open to local traffic.