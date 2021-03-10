City of Binghamton releases Finn Institute report as part of 2021 police reform and reinvention collaborative process

From: The Office of Mayor David

(BINGHAMTON, N.Y.) — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday released a report by The John F. Finn Institute for Public Safety, a criminal justice research institute that has served as the City’s independent research partner, as part of the 2021 Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Process mandated under Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203.

The report is not a final proposal, but will be included as part of the City’s broader plan to meet the objective of Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order.

The Finn Institute’s report, Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention: Current Practice, Community Input, and Empirical Evidence, analyzes police data to assess current racial and ethnic disparities in policing in Binghamton, analyzes public comment and community survey data, and reviews and assesses Binghamton police strategies, policies and practices against scientific best practices.

The cost of the Finn Institute services was $36,000.

“It was important for the City to hire a professional, independent outside firm to review the data to ensure community trust and transparency in the results,” said Mayor David. “The review indicates no major racial or ethnic disparities in policing in Binghamton, but does make recommendations for continued improvement in stop data collection, use of force and community policing practices. The Binghamton Police Department is a professional organization that provides the highest level of service, continuing to evolve to meet the changing needs of the community. While public survey results show some in the community are unaware of the programs and services provided by BPD, many residents expressed a strong desire for more transparency, accountability, community policing, increased diversity within the department and additional resources to address mental health and substance abuse calls. The Collaborative is reviewing the Finn Institute’s report and will issue a final draft plan shortly.”

Read the full report below:

Finn Institute – Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention by Emily Venuti on Scribd