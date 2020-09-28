City of Binghamton Police Department to receive nearly $26,000

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is getting a boost from the US Department of Justice.

It was announced last week that Binghamton would receive nearly $26,000 after being awarded the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant from the DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

A spokesman for the city says the money is typically used to pay for additonal patrols in city parks over the summer.

The awards are designated to help state and local governments prevent and control crime.

They can be used for law enforcement training programs, prevention and education programs, drug treatment and enforcement programs, mental health programs and more.