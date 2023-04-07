BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The former Binghamton police officer, whose discrimination claims against the department have lead to disciplinary charges against two other officers, received a $180,000 settlement from the city.

Christopher Hamlett alleged back in 2019 that he was being denied promotion to detective because he is Black.

The city launched an initial investigation that did not support his claims.

Hamlett subsequently brought claims to both the New York State Division of Human Rights and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission which both found that Hamlett’s claims were based on rumors and were not proven.

So, Hamlett sought relief from a federal court which threw out a retaliation claim but allowed the discrimination claim to proceed.

Both sides entered into arbitration which lead to the $180,000 settlement and Hamlett retiring from the force last spring.

Two other officers, Alan Quinones and Nicholas Hardy claim that they have been retaliated against by the police department for testifying on Hamlett’s behalf.

Mayor Jared Kraham argues that Quinones and Hardy are being fired for lying and other misconduct.

A portion of the settlement went to pay the legal fess of Hamlett’s attorney, Ron Benjamin.